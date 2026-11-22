UAE President Sheikh Mohamed held talks in Abu Dhabi with Markwayne Mullin, whom The National describes as the US secretary of homeland security. They discussed efforts to respond to recent developments in the Middle East.

UAE-US cooperation

According to the state news agency Wam, Sheikh Mohamed and Mullin also considered opportunities to further strengthen strategic cooperation between the UAE and the United States.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin, deputy chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser to the UAE president, and other officials.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Regional tensions

The talks took place amid escalating tensions in the region. Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said an Iranian attack struck a civilian industrial facility, causing a fire and material damage. According to the ministry’s preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Saudi air defenses, according to a source, intercepted a drone launched by the Houthis in Yemen towards the Riyadh region. The Saudi coalition also reported intercepting and destroying a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s western region. The coalition provided no details on the interception sites, possible casualties, or damage.

The meeting followed a phone call between UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. They discussed regional developments and the humanitarian consequences of the war in Sudan. Sheikh Abdullah stated the UAE’s support for international and regional efforts toward an immediate unconditional ceasefire and the start of a comprehensive civilian-led political process.

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