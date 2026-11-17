United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, in Abu Dhabi. The sides discussed expanding bilateral cooperation, primarily in the areas of economic development, The National reports.

Economic cooperation

Rodríguez arrived in Abu Dhabi on a working visit. The UAE president wished her success in leading the country and in fulfilling the Venezuelan people’s aspirations for further progress and prosperity.

The leaders confirmed their intention to develop relations between the UAE and Venezuela and expand interaction in various areas in line with shared interests. The talks also considered opportunities to deepen ties in the economic and development sectors.

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Business summit and water conference

On the same day, a UAE-Venezuela business summit was held in Abu Dhabi with the participation of officials and private-sector representatives. The event was organized by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade together with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Participants discussed investment opportunities in energy, mining, agriculture, logistics and infrastructure.

UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi said that the UAE is ready to serve as a hub for Venezuelan companies in the markets of the Middle East, Asia and Africa. Rodríguez called the UAE an important partner and invited Emirati companies to consider opportunities in Venezuela’s energy, mineral extraction, agricultural and tourism sectors. According to the publication, the country seeks to attract about $76 billion in investment in the oil and gas industry over the next five years.

The meeting also addressed the 2026 UN Water Conference, which Abu Dhabi will host in December. The sides emphasized the forum’s importance for international efforts to address water-related challenges.

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