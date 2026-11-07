Pedro Alliana was sworn in as Paraguay’s new president on November 7 during an extraordinary session of Congress. The former vice president took office after the Senate removed President Santiago Peña amid a crisis linked to the collapse of digital lender Ueno Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

In his first order, Alliana instructed financial regulators to speed up payment schemes for depositors. Priority is to be given to the accounts of low-income people and small depositors, who were most affected by the freezing of funds. The new president also promised to fully compensate citizens for the consequences of the financial crisis.

Assets of millions of clients frozen

Paraguay’s central bank intervened in Ueno Bank this week after identifying critical solvency problems. The bank’s closure resulted in the freezing of the assets of 2.94 million clients — nearly half of the country’s population. Major state institutions and pension funds, including the state Social Security Institute, were also affected.

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Peña’s removal and detention

Lawmakers accused Peña of allowing state institutions and state pension funds to place hundreds of millions of dollars in Ueno Bank beyond the limits established by law, despite warnings about lending to related parties and the lack of collateral.

Before the Senate vote, Peña submitted his resignation letter to Congress. Despite this, the Senate removed him from office in a unanimous 44–0 vote. Minutes later, Peña was detained at his private home in Asunción. Prosecutors demanded his immediate detention over accusations of conflict of interest, illegal negotiations, and possible misappropriation of funds linked to the collapse of Ueno Bank.

Alliana is to complete the 2023–2028 presidential term.

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