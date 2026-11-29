South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said in Seoul that strengthening the alliance with the United States does not contradict the country’s aspiration for greater strategic autonomy and maintaining relations with China. He said this during an informal conversation with journalists on Mount Bugak, Korea Herald reports.

Lee was answering questions about recent personnel changes in the national security sphere that affected three key foreign policy and security posts. These included the positions of Unification Minister Chung Dong-young and National Intelligence Service director Lee Jong-seok, whom the outlet considers supporters of strategic autonomy.

According to the president, alliance and autonomy are equally important and are not mutually exclusive approaches. He added that he can take into account officials’ differing views depending on the circumstances.

Relations with China

Lee said Seoul should continue to expand and strengthen its alliance with the United States, but should not abandon relations with other countries because of this. He particularly stressed the importance of ties with China.

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The president said he had explained to Beijing the importance of the US-South Korean alliance, and to Washington that Seoul cannot neglect relations with China. He also warned against excessive diplomatic tension over Taiwan, referring to the 1992 agreement establishing diplomatic relations between Seoul and Beijing.

On the economic front, Lee welcomed progress in negotiations on services and investment under the bilateral free trade agreement. At the same time, he acknowledged that restrictions remain on performances by K-pop artists in China. The president also said there is a need to diversify sources of trade surplus, as, in his view, South Korea’s economic dependence on the United States is too high.

Transfer of operational command

Lee reiterated his intention to seek an early transfer of wartime operational command from the United States to South Korea. He called this a key element of sovereignty, while acknowledging domestic opposition to such a step and the importance of public support.

Speaking about a possible visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to China, the president said Seoul has information about the possibility of such a trip, but it remains uncertain. He said South Korea must be prepared for both scenarios and will continue trying to create conditions for dialogue with Pyongyang.

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