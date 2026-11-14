South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, at a meeting on capital market reforms in Seoul, called for stepping up mergers and acquisitions, including hostile ones. In his view, this would help rectify the situation of undervalued shares in South Korean companies. As Korea Herald reports, the president said the government should make such deals easier and more frequent.

Lee Jae-myung called hostile takeovers “the most important mechanism for market normalization.” He explained that when share prices are abnormally low, an investor can acquire a company and sell it at a normal price or manage it independently. The president also instructed officials to check whether there are mechanisms that hinder hostile takeovers.

Ownership concentration

South Korean law permits hostile takeovers, but they are difficult to carry out when controlling shareholders own the majority of shares. The meeting discussed companies in which the stake held by such owners exceeds 50% and sometimes amounts to 70–80% of shares. Lee Jae-myung questioned whether issuers that effectively operate as private businesses due to concentrated ownership should continue to enjoy the benefits of a stock exchange listing.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The president proposed considering the possibility of delisting such companies but did not name a specific ownership threshold that could serve as grounds for this. He also called for the prompt removal from the Kosdaq exchange of financially weak and inefficient companies, while emphasizing the need to protect businesses with technological potential and growth prospects.

Mandatory offer rules

Meeting participants also discussed proposed mandatory tender offer rules. They provide that a buyer of a controlling stake must offer minority shareholders the opportunity to sell their shares so that they can receive part of the takeover premium. The ruling and opposition parties agreed to introduce this system through amendments to the Capital Markets Act during the current session of the National Assembly.

At the same time, some South Korean and foreign asset managers opposed a model under which a buyer must acquire at least 50% plus one share, while controlling shareholders may sell their stakes first. Critics believe this would not guarantee minority shareholders an equal opportunity to sell their shares. Lee Jae-myung noted that a full tender offer could increase the cost of an acquisition and deter deals, and therefore called for further discussion.

Read us on