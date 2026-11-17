South Korean President Lee Jae-myung and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi held a bilateral summit in Manila, Philippines, on November 17, on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit. According to Korea Herald, this was their fourth bilateral meeting since Takaichi took office in October last year.

Economy and people-to-people contacts

At the start of the talks, Lee said that relations between South Korea and Japan had become better than ever. He also said that citizens of the two countries had developed significantly more positive attitudes toward each other, reaching a record high level, citing a recent survey.

The South Korean president noted the expansion of people-to-people contacts and economic cooperation. According to him, security cooperation between the two states is also developing.

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Shuttle diplomacy

Lee and Takaichi have maintained the format of so-called shuttle diplomacy since their first summit, which took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Gyeongju. Since then, they have exchanged visits to each other’s countries. The leaders last met in May in Andong, Lee’s hometown.

Lee thanked Takaichi for the invitation to visit Japan in January and said that he would make the visit. The Japanese prime minister, for her part, said that the importance of relations between the two countries was growing amid increasing challenges to international security and expressed hope for the further development of ties through shuttle diplomacy.

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