In South Korea, President Lee Jae-myung on November 23 appointed former Justice Minister Kang Kum-sil as director of the National Intelligence Service. She is set to become the first woman to lead the agency, according to Yonhap, as reported by Anadolu Agency. The personnel changes affected five senior government positions.

New foreign minister

Lim Woong-sun, who had previously been the second deputy presidential national security adviser, was appointed head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He had held this position since Lee Jae-myung took office as president in June 2025.

Lim Woong-sun is a career diplomat specializing in relations with the United States. He previously served as South Korea's ambassador to Canada and held diplomatic posts in Washington and New York.

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Other personnel decisions

Kang Kum-sil is 69 years old. She worked as a judge and lawyer, and in 2003 became South Korea's first female justice minister. According to The Korea Herald, she unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Seoul in 2006, and in January 2026 she was appointed ambassador for global climate and environment affairs.

In addition, Lee Jae-myung nominated former lawmaker Hong Ihk-pyo for the post of unification minister, responsible for relations with North Korea. Ruling Democratic Party lawmaker Han Jun-ho was selected as interior minister, while senior presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung was chosen as culture minister.

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