South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on November 28 attended a groundbreaking ceremony for an artificial intelligence data center campus in the city of Donghae, Gangwon Province. This was reported by Korea Herald, citing the presidential administration.

Complex capacity

GS Group is building a 2.4-gigawatt AI data center campus in Donghae. The project is among three major megaprojects announced by the government in June. Once completed, the complex is expected to become one of the largest artificial intelligence infrastructure facilities in Asia.

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Statement by the presidential administration

The presidential administration said the project would become the first megaproject in the Gangwon region and the largest AI infrastructure facility in Asia. In its assessment, it is expected to contribute to new growth and the revitalization of the regional economy.

GS Group Chairman Huh Tae-soo, Minister of Science and ICT Bae Kyung-hoon, and other officials also attended the ceremony. Last week, Lee Jae-myung visited the construction site of SK Group's AI data center in the southeastern city of Ulsan.

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