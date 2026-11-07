Polish President Karol Nawrocki has launched the formal procedure to introduce national mourning on November 8 and 9 following a shooting in central Krakow. This was announced by presidential spokesperson Rafał Leśkiewicz. The draft order must be submitted to Prime Minister Donald Tusk for countersignature.

Mourning in Krakow will last until November 11

Krakow Mayor Łukasz Gibała also declared mourning in the city, which will last until November 11. According to RMF24, the shooting took place on Saturday after 3:00 p.m. in the area of the Main Market Square in Krakow’s historic center.

A black Subaru entered the square from Sławkowska Street and headed toward Grodzka Street. Inside was a masked attacker who fired a firearm at random people.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Six people were killed

According to the outlet, the attacker was a 24-year-old Polish citizen from the Świętokrzyskie Voivodeship. He was detained near the intersection of Dietla and Stradomska streets. During the detention, the man was wounded by police officers and then taken to hospital.

Police found several weapons and ammunition in the attacker’s car. Six people were killed in the attack — four women and two men. Another 15 people were injured, including two police officers; one of them is in very serious condition.

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