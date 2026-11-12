Poland’s Presidential Palace has announced plans to invite leaders of all political circles to talks on the Constitutional Tribunal. This was reported by Polsat News, citing presidential spokesperson Rafał Leśkiewicz.

Invitations to be sent on Thursday

According to Leśkiewicz, invitations to the participants in the talks are to be sent out on Thursday. The talks on the Constitutional Tribunal itself are scheduled for Monday.

The spokesperson noted that the presidential side seeks to bring all political forces together at one table. This concerns inviting representatives of all political circles.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Bogucki will represent the president

When asked about President Karol Nawrocki’s participation in the talks, Leśkiewicz replied that the president had appointed Minister Zbigniew Bogucki. He said this in response to a question about Nawrocki’s possible participation in the talks.

Bogucki heads the Presidential Chancellery and will represent the president during the planned talks.

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