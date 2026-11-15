In Manila, Philippines, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto apologized to Singapore and Malaysia over transboundary haze caused by forest and land fires in his country. As Channel NewsAsia reports, he did so on the first day of the 49th ASEAN leaders’ summit on November 15.

Fires lasted nearly four months

According to Indonesia’s Presidential Secretariat, the fires lasted nearly four months and affected communities in Singapore and Malaysia. Prabowo said he apologized on behalf of the Indonesian government and people, and assured other regional leaders that the country had made every possible effort to contain the fires.

According to him, 71,000 people were involved in fighting the fires. Sixteen firefighters died during the operations, while many others were injured. Indonesia also lost two helicopters.

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Investigations into companies

The president announced a zero-tolerance policy toward companies involved in forest fires. According to him, Indonesia revoked 17 company concessions; 26 companies are under investigation, and 11 companies have been charged. Charges are also planned against another 23 companies, while police are investigating cases involving a total of 104 companies.

Joint work with neighbors

Prabowo also stressed the need to move from firefighting and mitigating the consequences of fires to systemic prevention. Indonesia is preparing to establish a new agency and introduce programs to strengthen fire prevention. Last month, Singapore and Indonesia agreed to form a joint task force to investigate the activities of companies linked to the fires. Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong proposed extending this mechanism to the ASEAN level to share information and evidence.

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