In Shenzhen, China, the president of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — Vladimir Putin said on November 18 before business representatives at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum that instruments of economic coercion had allegedly largely lost their power.

Statements on sanctions and sovereignty

Putin said that radical changes are taking place in the Asia-Pacific region and that countries are increasingly interested in strengthening state, public and socioeconomic sovereignty. He also claimed that states that previously dominated the world are trying to contain the development of countries demonstrating success and progress.

According to Putin, sanctions, tariffs and export restrictions still hinder development, but are unable to completely halt economic growth or destroy competitors' economies. As an example, he cited Russia, which, he claimed, is subject to the largest number of sanctions in the world.

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Meeting with Xi Jinping

During the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Putin held a separate meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Details of the talks were not immediately available, Anadolu Agency reports.

The meeting took place ahead of a trilateral summit scheduled for Thursday involving Xi Jinping, Putin and US President Donald Trump. Putin said he expects significant benefits from these talks. In Shenzhen, Xi Jinping also held a separate meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, who is attending the APEC summit.

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