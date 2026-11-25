Russian President Vladimir Putin, of the aggressor state, dismissed Murmansk Region Governor Andrey Chibis on November 25. The relevant decree was published on Russia’s official legal information portal, Anadolu Agency reports.

Pretrial measure in Moscow

Chibis was detained in Moscow on Monday, and on November 25, Moscow’s Meshchansky Court ordered his detention in custody for two months as a pretrial measure. He had headed Murmansk Region since 2019. The headquarters of Russia’s Northern Fleet is located in this northwestern region of Russia.

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Suspicions of embezzlement

Russian Interior Ministry spokesperson Irina Volk said that, as part of an investigation into a group of individuals, Chibis is suspected of embezzling more than 39 million rubles in budget funds from the regional Construction Ministry and more than 1 billion rubles from the regional Transport Ministry. According to the figures cited in the report, this amounts to approximately $472,600 and $12.1 million, respectively.

Regional authorities told the Russian agency TASS that one of the deputy governors had been appointed acting governor. Chibis’s lawyer said that his client does not admit guilt, while the defense will appeal the detention and seek a less restrictive pretrial measure. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that investigative actions in the case are ongoing.

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