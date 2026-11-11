Romanian President Nicușor Dan told investigative journalist Ovidiu Vanghele that he would no longer be able to attend press conferences at the Cotroceni presidential palace in Bucharest during his term in office. As Romania Insider reports, the president said he had ordered the ban because of insults that, according to him, the journalist had directed at him.

Dispute at a press conference

Dan announced the ban during a press conference on Tuesday, November 10. Vanghele, who works at the Center for Media Investigations, asked the president about Prosecutor General Cristina Chiriac and her vote in the prosecutors’ section of the Superior Council of Magistracy.

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Reaction to the decision

The president’s decision drew criticism from media organizations, journalists, and politicians. They warned that such a move could set a dangerous precedent for press freedom.

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