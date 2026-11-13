Romanian President Nicușor Dan proposed contributing financially to maintaining and expanding the US military presence in the country. This was reported by Romania Insider, citing the Financial Times.

Parameters of the proposal

According to Dan, he proposed certain parameters regarding troop numbers and cost-sharing. The president also referred to Poland's previous proposal as an example of such an approach.

According to G4media.ro, cited by Romania Insider, Dan said that Romania seeks to increase the number of US military personnel and obtain more lethal capabilities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Poland's example

In September, Warsaw offered Washington to pay $15,000 per year for each US service member stationed at the planned Fort Trump military base.

Romania Insider links Romania's proposal to security concerns in the Black Sea region due to incursions by Russian drones, as well as to efforts by the Trump administration to reduce the US military presence in Europe.

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