Kenyan President William Ruto will begin a postponed four-day visit to the Gusii region on November 8. The trip will last until November 11 and will take place amid a political dispute between former Cabinet Secretary for Interior Fred Matiang’i and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Nation Kenya reports.

The previously scheduled visit was postponed by about two weeks. According to the publication, the delay came amid political disagreements among Ruto’s representatives in the region and questions over unfinished projects and unfulfilled promises.

Tour itinerary

The first stop on the tour will be West Mugirango in Nyamira County, where Ruto is expected to arrive at St. John Rang’enyo High School grounds. He will also attend an interdenominational church service at Nyamaya Stadium, commission the West Mugirango constituency digital hub, and launch the Bondenyi–Magombo road project.

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The president will then travel to neighboring North Mugirango, where the launch of the Tombe–Isinta–Mokomoni road and a groundbreaking ceremony for Magwagwa Stadium are planned. Gusii parliamentary group chair Joash Nyamoko said construction of the stadium is already underway.

Dispute surrounding Matiang’i

Political tensions in the region intensified after Gachagua’s statement on November 3, when he called Matiang’i “lazy” and detached from local communities. According to Nation Kenya, Matiang’i, who seeks to remove Ruto from the presidency, has received support from politicians who had previously been his critics.

National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro and United Democratic Alliance national treasurer Japhet Nyakundi publicly criticized Gachagua over his remarks about Gusii community leaders. Osoro said that community representatives both in government and in the opposition oppose insults directed at Matiang’i. Meanwhile, Education Minister Julius Ogamba held meetings in Nairobi with elected representatives to prepare for the visit, while Kisii County Governor Simba Arati inspected projects the president is set to open.

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