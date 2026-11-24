El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele sent more than 2,000 troops to Haiti in late October to rescue four Salvadoran soldiers. They were attacked while serving in the UN international security mission, after which they went missing and may have been killed, Tagesschau reports.

In Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, Bukele was welcomed by supporters demanding security amid gang violence. According to the outlet, the Salvadoran president arrived in the country after the operation had begun.

Operation without a UN mandate

Salvadoran troops, as well as armed robots and drones, destroyed the headquarters of one of the most influential groups, “400 Mawozo,” and the homes of two gang leaders. As Tagesschau notes, dozens of suspected gang members were killed during the operation.

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Bukele’s operation has no UN mandate and, according to the outlet’s assessment, is in a legal gray area. Haiti’s transitional government supported it, but Haitian security forces criticized insufficient coordination. According to them, Salvadoran units opened fire dangerously close to troops of the UN international security mission.

Prison agreement

Haiti and El Salvador concluded an agreement to build three penitentiary facilities in Haiti modeled on El Salvador’s maximum-security CECOT prison. During the operation, Bukele was also registered as a candidate for a third participation in the presidential elections in El Salvador, which are due to take place in February.

According to the UN, around 1.5 million people in Haiti have been forced to leave their homes because of criminal gang activity. The groups terrorize the population through murders, kidnappings, and rapes. At the same time, according to Tagesschau, violence in the country escalated even after the Salvadoran operation began.

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