El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele is seeking a third presidential term after the country’s Constitution was amended to abolish limits on the number of presidential terms.

France 24 reports this. The outlet’s video report on Bukele’s plans was published on November 20, 2026. It is 58 seconds long, and the video’s author is Héloïse Mélan.

Constitutional change

France 24 links Bukele’s pursuit of a third term specifically to the constitutional change. According to the outlet’s description, the abolition of the limit on presidential terms allowed him to seek a new mandate.

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The outlet also notes that Bukele describes himself as the coolest dictator on Earth.

Popularity and human rights

The president’s war on gangs has made him extremely popular, France 24 notes.

At the same time, this policy has caused serious concerns about human rights compliance, according to the outlet.

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