El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has registered his candidacy to take part in the presidential election on February 28, in which he is seeking a third consecutive term. Vice President Félix Ulloa also submitted documents alongside him and is also running for re-election.

Registration approved by electoral body

As UPI reports, the candidacies of Bukele and Ulloa were submitted to the Supreme Electoral Tribunal on the evening of November 19. The ruling New Ideas party later said that the electoral body had approved their registration.

Bukele first took office as president in 2019 and was re-elected in 2024. If he wins the next election, he could remain in office until 2033.

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Constitutional changes

In July 2025, El Salvador’s Congress, which is controlled by Bukele’s party, approved constitutional changes. They allowed unlimited presidential re-election, extended the presidential term from five to six years, and abolished the second round of elections.

During a speech outside the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Bukele defended the country’s democratic institutions and rejected international criticism over his government’s concentration of power. According to a CID Gallup poll released in October, 94% of Salvadorans approved of the president’s performance.

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