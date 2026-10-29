German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, during a visit to Beijing, China, said that Germany and Europe do not seek to sever economic ties with China. Instead, Germany wants to seek solutions through dialogue for sectors where significant trade imbalances have emerged, Anadolu Agency reports.

Conditions for competition

Speaking at Peking University, Steinmeier stressed that trade must remain beneficial for both sides. According to him, partnership is possible only when each side benefits from it.

The president also noted that competition between German and Chinese companies is beneficial, but only provided there are fair rules and a level playing field for market participants. He warned against dividing the world into blocs and a new confrontation between them, which, he said, could undermine international security and cause economic losses.

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Dependence and trade deficit

Steinmeier acknowledged China’s desire to protect its economy from external shocks and negative effects. At the same time, he said that China’s greater autonomy should not lead to increased dependence of other countries on it and their vulnerability.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Wednesday that Europe is not seeking a trade war with China, but is determined to protect its industry from unfair practices. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had stated that the EU’s trade deficit with China in 2025 amounted to €1 billion per day. The share of three major German carmakers in the markets of Europe and China has declined since 2021, while the value added they created in Europe in the first half of this year was 30–45% lower than in 2021–2022.

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