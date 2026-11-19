Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump held bilateral talks in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, November 19. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, Anadolu Agency reports.

Trade and technology

The leaders were expected to discuss trade issues, tariffs and technological restrictions, including those concerning chips. For Trump, this was his second visit to China since the beginning of the year. The meeting marked the third round of talks between the two leaders.

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Talks involving Putin

Before the bilateral meeting, Trump held talks with Vladimir Putin, the head of the aggressor state Russia. Later that day, Xi Jinping, Trump and Putin were expected to hold trilateral talks.

Earlier that day, Xi Jinping hosted the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen. The China-US bilateral talks took place as part of this event.

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