In Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al Said that the Middle East and the Persian Gulf region should not become an arena for great-power rivalry and geopolitical conflicts, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Xi Jinping’s statement

The Chinese leader said that the world is undergoing “profound changes unseen in a century.” According to him, peace and stability in the region require the joint efforts of all parties to maintain and protect them.

Xi Jinping also stated that China seeks to help end the war and wants to offer “wisdom and solutions” to address regional security problems. Beijing is ready to step up contacts and coordination with Arab countries, including the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council, to work toward restoring peace, long-term stability and security.

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The Omani sultan’s visit

Haitham bin Tarik Al Said arrived in Beijing on November 1 for a two-day visit. This is the first visit by Oman’s head of state to China since the countries established diplomatic relations in 1978.

According to Omani state media, the sultan expressed appreciation for China’s positions on key regional issues. He stressed that development and stability are inextricably linked, and that the prosperity of states requires security, peace, respect for sovereignty and international law, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The sultan also stated that Oman is open to concluding a preferential bilateral trade and investment agreement with China. China is Oman’s largest trading partner, with Oman supplying the PRC with oil and energy products.

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