Chinese President Xi Jinping, during talks with US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, China, called on the two countries to constructively manage their differences and warned Washington over Taiwan. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing China’s state-run Xinhua news agency.

Statement on Taiwan

According to Xinhua, Xi urged the United States to do the right thing to avoid serious setbacks in China-US relations over the Taiwan issue. He said that over recent months, the leaders of the two countries had jointly sought a model of relations between two major powers.

According to the Chinese leader, the sides defined the new model of relations between China and the United States as constructive, strategic and stable. Xi called for implementing the agreements reached, maintaining communication, expanding cooperation and reducing the list of differences.

Issues that cannot be resolved immediately should, in his view, be managed constructively to prevent escalation.

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Trade and artificial intelligence

Xi also called for stronger communication on economic and trade issues, as well as coordination to reduce security risks in artificial intelligence. He stressed the need to preserve human control over AI.

Xinhua reported that Trump said he did not support Taiwan’s independence. The sides agreed to prepare an action plan to develop constructive, strategic and stable relations based on respect, fairness and equality.

The presidents also exchanged views on international and regional issues. The meeting was the third round of talks between Xi and Trump this year and the second visit by the US president to China. Earlier the same day, Xi hosted the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

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