Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has accused the United Arab Emirates of serious interference in the country’s internal affairs, including the establishment of military bases in certain parts of the Horn of Africa without the approval of the federal government. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing a televised address by the Somali leader.

Statements on military presence

According to Mohamud, the UAE has created formations outside Mogadishu’s national security system. He called Abu Dhabi’s actions blatant interference that violates Somalia’s sovereignty, while recalling the historical relations between the two countries.

The president also stated that the UAE had concluded port agreements concerning Berbera, Bosaso and Kismayo beyond the authority of the federal government. In addition, he accused the Emirates of financing political divisions, of having a role in Israel’s recognition of Somalia’s northern regions, and of using Berbera in January to evacuate from Yemen a hiding leader of a paramilitary group without Somalia’s consent.

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Mogadishu’s decision

Earlier this year, authorities in Mogadishu annulled all agreements with the UAE and closed the country’s airspace to Emirati military and cargo aircraft. Mohamud stated that his government is ready to maintain relations based on equality and mutual respect.

Relations between Somalia and the UAE have previously experienced periods of tension and reconciliation. In 2018, Abu Dhabi called the seizure of $9.6 million from an Emirati aircraft at Mogadishu airport illegal, stating that the funds were intended to support the Somali army and military trainees. The UAE then ended its military training mission in Somalia and rejected accusations of interference.

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