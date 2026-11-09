Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre called Vladimir Putin, the head of Russia, an aggressor state, on October 27. The conversation took place in Helsinki and lasted 90 minutes, according to an official familiar with the details of the call. The initiative sparked controversy among European partners over direct contacts with Moscow amid Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, Politico Europe reports.

Before the call, Stubb and Støre coordinated their position with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They told Putin that territorial issues can be discussed only at the leaders’ level during an in-person meeting, and that de-escalation steps are needed beforehand. The sides also raised the issue of security in the Baltic Sea and keeping shipping open for trade.

Purpose of the conversation

Støre explained to the publication that European countries support Ukraine, but Washington is the one that primarily has direct influence on Moscow. In his view, expecting the war to end without Europe’s contacts with Moscow would be an illusion. At the same time, the Norwegian prime minister said that after the conversation, he was not convinced of Putin’s readiness for a real agreement.

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According to Politico, Putin told Stubb and Støre that he would instruct Russian representatives to prepare for talks in Abu Dhabi involving delegations from Russia, Ukraine, and the United States. The Finnish and Norwegian leaders do not expect a significant breakthrough from these meetings.

Criticism from allies

The initiative was publicly criticized by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and Lithuania. Frederiksen said that Europe should preserve unity rather than act separately. Kristersson stressed that peace must be achieved through strength, not concessions.

Officials familiar with the preparation of the call said that Frederiksen, as well as the leadership of France, Germany, and the United States, had been informed about it in advance. Støre said that he and Stubb had consulted with partners but did not ask them for permission to hold the conversation. After the wave of criticism, Zelenskyy defended the initiative of the two leaders, noting that they are helping Ukraine.

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