Taiwan President William Lai, at the opening of the Taiwan International Travel Fair in Taipei, confirmed the goal of attracting 10 million foreign tourists annually by 2030. The authorities also aim to generate more than NT$1 trillion, or US$30.5 billion, in the tourism industry each year, Taipei Times reports.

According to Lai, improving services, strengthening Taiwan’s brand and the digital transformation of the tourism sector should help achieve these targets. He also said that the Taiwan Tourism Institute, established this year, will help combine government and private-sector resources to improve service quality and compete for international travelers.

AI and tourism routes

The authorities plan to help tourism companies implement artificial intelligence and big data analysis. According to the president, this should enable businesses to better understand travelers’ preferences, increase efficiency and create attractive tourism offerings.

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Lai also mentioned the T-WALK program, which brings together six major routes to introduce foreign visitors to Taiwan’s mountain landscapes. They include the Tamsui-Kavalan route, linking New Taipei and Taipei with Yilan County, as well as the Raknus Selu route, running from Taoyuan through Hsinchu and Miaoli to Taichung.

Domestic tourism indicators

Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Shi-kai said that Taiwan’s domestic tourism generated NT$564.3 billion last year, up 9% from 2024. The number of domestic trips reached 248 million, compared with 168 million before the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the fair marks its 40th anniversary and has replaced the word “Taipei” with “Taiwan” in its name. The event is being held at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei, featuring 1,600 booths from 123 countries and cities. Taiwan Visitors Association Chairperson Chien Yu-yen said the fair is increasingly focused on distinctive experiences and quality tourism products rather than discounts.

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