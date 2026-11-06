Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta said he intends to nominate South Korea’s Light Revolution movement for the Nobel Peace Prize. He said this after talks with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in Seoul, Korea Herald reports.

Nomination statement

Ramos-Horta highly praised the mass protests that took place in South Korea after former President Yoon Suk Yeol briefly imposed martial law in December 2024. These demonstrations, which began after the declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024, are called the Light Revolution.

The Timor-Leste president said the movement deserves international recognition and promised to actively nominate it for the Nobel Peace Prize. He also noted the actions of South Korean citizens in defense of democracy.

Ramos-Horta received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1996 for activities related to Timor-Leste’s independence. Under the rules of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, former prize laureates and incumbent heads of state may submit nominations.

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Lee Jae-myung welcomed the proposal and called South Korea’s democratic restoration a historic achievement. He expressed the view that a nomination from a Nobel Peace Prize laureate could give the Korean people a good chance of receiving the award.

South Korea–Timor-Leste cooperation

During the summit, the heads of state agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation in economic development, security and other areas. The meeting at the Cheong Wa Dae residence was the first official visit by the president of Timor-Leste to South Korea since the countries established diplomatic relations in 2002.

The sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in intellectual property protection, combating climate change, development assistance and law enforcement. They also plan to conclude agreements on climate cooperation and grant aid, as well as expand information-sharing to combat transnational crime.

The countries intend to deepen labor cooperation through South Korea’s employment permit system, strengthen protections for workers from Timor-Leste and expand Korean-language teaching. The leaders also agreed to hold regular diplomatic consultations and strengthen cooperation in ASEAN, including regarding Timor-Leste’s chairmanship of the organization in 2029.

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