Nigerian President Bola Tinubu is set to open eight major facilities in Akwa Ibom State in the south of the country. He plans to visit the state capital, Uyo, and inaugurate projects implemented by the administration of Governor Umo Eno, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

The list includes the Airport–Okopedi Road, Ring Road 3, the AKWA-GIS office complex, the Command and Control Centre, ARISE Palm Resort, the international terminal building at Victor Attah Airport, the airport hospital, and Ibom Aviation Village.

Budget allocations

According to the publication, a total of 49.5 billion naira was allocated in the state budgets for 2023–2026 for the first phase of the 14.5-kilometre Airport–Okopedi Road. The budgets for 2024–2026 earmarked 49 billion naira for the expansion project of the 7.868-kilometre Ring Road 3, which is being carried out by Hensek Services.

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For the construction of ARISE Palm Resort, 29.99 billion naira was allocated in 2025, with another 10 billion naira provided for 2026. A separate 5 billion naira was allocated for erosion-control structures near the resort. A total of 59.65 billion naira was allocated for the international terminal building at Victor Attah Airport over four budget cycles.

Availability of procurement data

Premium Times Nigeria notes that it did not find publicly available initial contract amounts, contractor details, or procurement documents for a number of projects. The state’s public procurement law requires the relevant agency and procuring entities to regularly publish such information on an electronic portal.

The publication also contacted the state Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, requesting information on project costs, contract changes, and the procedures for awarding them. At the time of publication, he had not responded to calls or messages.

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