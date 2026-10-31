Nigerian President Bola Tinubu praised Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for assisting the US Federal Bureau of Investigation in an online sextortion case. As Premium Times Nigeria reports, the reason was a letter from FBI Director Kash Patel to EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede, in which he noted the Nigerian agency’s role in the investigation.

Tinubu said the EFCC’s work is an example of the institutional activity his administration seeks to develop in the country. The president also stressed that Nigeria must not become a haven for criminals who exploit people in the country or beyond its borders, and promised support for law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies.

Extradition of suspects

The investigation, called Operation Artemis, concerned the extradition to the United States of Mudasiru Afiz Olawale and Adebola Festus Adekunle. According to the EFCC, its Lagos unit facilitated the handover of both men to the American side on August 26 following separate FBI investigations.

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According to the EFCC, the schemes targeted underage boys aged 13 to 17. The suspects allegedly threatened to distribute intimate photographs of the victims and demanded money through transfers, gift cards, and cryptocurrency.

Cases in the United States

The FBI linked the investigation to two separate cases in which American teenagers died by suicide after online sexual exploitation and extortion. In one episode, a 13-year-old boy was offered an exchange of nude photos on Instagram, after which the interlocutor, according to investigators, began threatening to send the images to his contacts.

According to the EFCC, the United States sought the extradition of 24-year-old Olawale so that he could stand trial on seven charges, including sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death, enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity, threats, and distribution of child sexual abuse material. The US Department of Justice reported that Olawale was extradited on August 27 and appeared before a federal court in Greensboro, North Carolina, the following day. The charges remain allegations by the prosecution; the man is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

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