Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has offered condolences to Niger's military leader, Abdurahamane Tiani, over the death of his father, Elhadji Hassane. As Premium Times Nigeria reports, he died on Thursday, November 5, at the age of 110.

Condolences from the Nigerian president

In a statement circulated by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said that the government and people of Nigeria stand in solidarity with Niger during its period of mourning.

According to Tinubu, the death of a father is a profound personal loss. He urged Tiani to find comfort in the impact his father had on the lives of others, as well as in his longevity.

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The Nigerian president also said that the deceased left behind a legacy of faith, honour and integrity. Tinubu prayed that Allah would grant the deceased Al-Jannah Firdaus and comfort his family and loved ones.

Strained relations between the countries

The condolences came amid strained diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Niger following the military coup in Niger in July 2023, which removed the civilian government. In January 2025, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States.

Tiani has repeatedly accused Nigeria of conspiring with France to destabilise Niger. In particular, he claimed that Abuja was facilitating the establishment of terrorist bases in northwestern and northeastern areas of Niger. Nigeria called these accusations unfounded and stated its commitment to regional peace and security.

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