US President Donald Trump said in Washington on November 16 that he may meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China this week. He told reporters this before departing the White House for the Philippines and China, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Possible meeting in China

According to Trump, the potential meeting would take place in China, and Kim Jong Un's attendance would depend on Chinese President Xi Jinping. The US president also said that he plans to meet with Xi Jinping during the trip.

Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in a new meeting with the North Korean leader during his current presidential term. At the same time, senior US officials had previously said that there were no immediate plans to hold such a meeting.

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Previous contacts

In 2017–2021, Trump met with Kim Jong Un several times, including in the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas. He had also previously announced talks with the North Korean leader that ultimately did not take place.

North Korea has publicly stated that it currently has no intention of holding a meeting with the US president. North Korea's mission to the UN did not respond to a request for comment.

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