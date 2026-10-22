US President Donald Trump has yet to approve the proposed $14 billion sale of weapons and military equipment to Taiwan. Taipei has been awaiting Washington's decision for several months, as it plans to use the systems to deter a potential Chinese attack, The Japan Times reports.

China opposes US military support for Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory and has threatened to seize by force. The United States is Taiwan's key security partner and, after switching diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, continues to supply the island with defensive weapons under the Taiwan Relations Act.

What the package includes

Taiwan is building the T-Dome multilayered air defense system. According to the publication, the $14 billion package is expected to include Patriot missiles, an automated command-and-control system, and a 360-degree air defense radar system.

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Su Tzu-yun, an expert at Taipei's Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said these systems together could strengthen the resilience of Taiwan's strategic air defense. Funding for the procurement is expected to come from the $25 billion defense bill that Taiwan's parliament passed in May after several months of political disputes.

Why the decision is being delayed

In May, Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met in Beijing in an effort to ease trade tensions between the two countries. Xi then warned the US president that mistakes on the Taiwan issue could lead to a conflict between Washington and Beijing.

A record-sized arms sale could jeopardize the trade truce between the United States and China. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in June that the package was under review. US officials also assessed whether US weapons stockpiles were sufficient for operations in Iran. One US official said the likelihood of splitting the package into several smaller parts had increased significantly.

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