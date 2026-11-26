US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte held a meeting closed to the press at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, United States. They discussed the war of the Russian Federation — the aggressor state — against Ukraine, the conflict in Iran, and increased defence spending in Alliance countries, according to Anadolu Agency.

Topics of the talks

The White House released a joint statement after the talks, saying that the sides discussed several key international security issues. According to the statement, the main topics were Russia’s war against Ukraine and the conflict in Iran.

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Trump and Rutte also reviewed progress achieved at the NATO summits in The Hague and Ankara. The statement stressed the importance of Russia avoiding actions that could deliberately or unintentionally expand the war, as well as the need for a peace settlement as soon as possible.

Defence spending

According to the White House, the US president and the NATO secretary general discussed the need to continue increasing defence spending and investment in the defence industrial base in the United States and NATO member states.

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