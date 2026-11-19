In the Chinese city of Shenzhen on November 19, US President Donald Trump and Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin — the president of an aggressor state — began bilateral talks. The meeting took place during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Meeting after the APEC summit

Before the start of bilateral talks, both leaders took part in the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting. During the event in Shenzhen, Trump and Putin addressed the assembled leaders. The talks began after their participation in this meeting.

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Trump's statement

Before the press-open portion of the meeting, Trump told journalists that he had known Putin for a long time. According to him, the talks could initiate positive changes or produce results. He expressed confidence that this could happen.

Putin made no statements to journalists during the open portion of the bilateral meeting.

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