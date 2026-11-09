US President Donald Trump said that he may not endorse any candidate seeking to take his place in the 2028 presidential election. Asked in an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes whether he would support a potential successor, Trump replied: “Probably. Not necessarily.” He later added: “Maybe it would be better for me not to get involved.”

As Anadolu Agency reports, Trump nevertheless stressed that his endorsement could have a significant impact in the Republican Party. According to him, his endorsements of candidates had previously been highly influential.

Potential candidates

When asked about a potential successor besides Vice President J.D. Vance, Trump spoke favorably of Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He called Rubio a strong candidate and said he was “doing a fantastic job.” The president also mentioned several senators whom he considers strong contenders but did not name them.

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Assessment of midterm election results

After significant Republican losses in the midterm elections, Trump said that his Make America Great Again movement could exist after the end of his presidency. He described MAGA as “common sense” and named border control, a strong military, and economic growth among the movement’s principles.

Trump partly blamed the Republicans’ unsuccessful results on “bad messaging.” He acknowledged that the problem could also have been in his communication, although earlier in the interview he spoke about dozens of campaign rallies. The president also criticized the media, saying they do not cover news positive for Republicans.

Trump insisted that public support for his actions regarding the war with Iran remains “phenomenal,” although, according to the agency, several polls indicate otherwise. He also claimed that widespread dissatisfaction with his economic policy is not connected to the war with Iran.

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