US President Donald Trump on Tuesday awarded former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian honor. The Hill reports.

The White House highlighted Giuliani’s role following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York, after which he earned the nickname “America’s mayor.” White House spokesperson Olivia Wales called him a dedicated public servant whose decisive leadership had a lasting impact on New York and the United States.

Giuliani’s reaction

Giuliani said it was an honor for him to receive the award. He linked his own distinctions in public service to advice from former President Ronald Reagan and shared the recognition with the people who worked alongside him, including those who died in the causes for which they fought together.

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During his time as mayor of New York, Giuliani was also known for prosecuting several mafia leaders and for a tough-on-crime policy. In 2008, he briefly took part in the race for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination, but later withdrew his candidacy and endorsed Senator John McCain.

Trump ally

Giuliani supported Trump’s first presidential campaign in 2016, later joined his legal team and led efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The Hill writes that he was a defendant in two defamation lawsuits related to unfounded claims of election fraud. He was also charged under the RICO law in the state of Georgia.

The outlet notes that Giuliani was disbarred in New York and Washington over repeated false statements regarding the election. In November 2025, Trump pardoned Giuliani and other allies connected to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

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