In China, US President Donald Trump stated that reaching a mutual agreement on limiting nuclear weapons would be difficult. After talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, the head of the aggressor state Russia, he said he would continue working on the issue.

As the Jerusalem Post reports, citing Reuters, Trump made the statement on Thursday during a telephone conversation with the agency. At that time, he was returning to Washington after a trilateral summit in China.

Assessment of the talks

According to Trump, he supports the very idea of limiting nuclear armaments. At the same time, the US president noted that negotiations on such an agreement are a very difficult task for him as head of state.

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Trump also stated that, despite the complexity of the negotiation process, he intends to continue working toward reaching an agreement.

Meeting in China

The article notes that before speaking with Reuters, Trump took part in a trilateral summit in China together with Xi Jinping and Putin. The Jerusalem Post photo caption states that the leaders were attending an event in Shenzhen during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

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