US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The sides discussed diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region, NDTV World reports.

Qatar’s mediation efforts

According to the Amiri Diwan, the office of Qatar’s emir, Trump and Sheikh Tamim discussed diplomatic efforts undertaken by Qatar as a mediator. The conversation took place amid diplomatic contacts aimed at preventing a new escalation of the conflict between the United States and Iran.

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The report says that the call was one in a series of diplomatic contacts. Iran’s top diplomat also spoke with his counterparts in the Gulf states.

Call for dialogue

Qatar’s emir stressed the importance of continuing dialogue and using diplomatic means to settle disputes and prevent further escalation. This was stated in a statement by the emir’s office.

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