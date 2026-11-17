US President Donald Trump joined the first meeting of the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue in two years — the United States, Japan, Australia and India — at a summit in Manila, the Philippines. Before the talks began, he announced the launch of an artificial intelligence “accelerator” and reported new arrangements to protect critical minerals supply chains.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the meeting held on the sidelines of Association of Southeast Asian Nations events. As The Japan Times reports, this was Trump’s first participation in a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue summit.

AI and critical minerals

Trump stated that the future of critical technologies should be determined by countries that share common values and interests. According to him, the new AI initiative is intended to promote such technological development.

The US president also reported several new agreements on critical minerals. He said they are intended to strengthen supply chains and reduce the vulnerability of participating countries to economic coercion by a single supplier.

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Japan is in strained relations with China following Takaichi’s statements about the possibility of Japanese military intervention in the event of a crisis around Taiwan. After these remarks, China placed dozens of Japanese companies on an export blacklist, banning supplies of dual-use goods, and also halted exports of rare-earth metals important to the Japanese economy.

The role of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue

In her opening remarks, Takaichi stated that the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue would shape the future of the Indo-Pacific region and called for giving new momentum to this strategically important format.

The grouping, launched at the initiative of late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007, brings together four democracies and is an important element of Japan’s Indo-Pacific strategy. China views the format as an attempt to encircle Beijing, while its participants stress that it is not directed against any individual country.

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