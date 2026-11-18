US President Donald Trump announced the conclusion of a major bilateral trade agreement between the United States and the Philippines during a visit to Manila. This was reported by Anadolu Agency. He made the statement at a state dinner at Malacañang Palace hosted by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

Trump called the arrangement the largest trade deal the United States has ever made and said it was fair to both countries. At the same time, he provided no details on tariff rates, concessions for individual sectors, investment volumes, the signing of the document, or the timeline for its implementation.

Tariffs and bilateral trade

Manila is seeking relief from the US tariff on Philippine goods, which stands at 12.5%. The United States introduced this rate in July over Washington's stated claim that the Philippines had failed to curb imports of products made using forced labor.

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According to the Office of the United States Trade Representative, total trade in goods and services between the United States and the Philippines reached approximately $40.9 billion in 2025. This was 10.9%, or $4 billion, higher than a year earlier. The US goods trade deficit with the Philippines increased by 73.6% to $8.5 billion, while the services trade deficit declined by 8.6% to $3.6 billion.

Defense, energy and nuclear cooperation

Trump also said that the US-Philippines alliance is now stronger than ever amid security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region. He announced expanded defense cooperation with Manila, calling it one of the key elements of regional security.

The US president mentioned opportunities for an energy partnership, including a proposed major pipeline project in Alaska to supply energy to allies and partners across the Pacific. According to him, the Philippines could become a natural partner in this initiative, and negotiations are already underway. Trump also said that the United States and the Philippines are likely to carry out a major joint project in nuclear energy.

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