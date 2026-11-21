US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order intended to limit Congress’s ability to request certain information from federal agencies, their employees and contractors. The Hill reports.

Conditions for congressional requests

The document is titled “Protecting Executive Privilege and Enhancing Federal Contract Efficiency.” It states that Congress cannot demand information from executive branch agencies, government employees or federal contractors without a legitimate legislative purpose that does not interfere with the core functions of the executive branch.

The order also requires federal contractors to immediately notify the White House and relevant agencies of current or future congressional requests. Contractors must comply with instructions received from the White House.

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Possible legal dispute

If the White House requires administration officials not to provide communications to Congress, citing executive privilege, the dispute could move to court. The US Department of Justice defended such powers in its memorandum earlier this year.

Democrats have said they intend to investigate Trump and his allies after winning majorities in both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections. Robert Garcia, the future chair of the House Oversight Committee, addressed the administration on social media on election night, urging it to “Lawyer up.”

White House adviser Will Scharf pledged in a letter to push back against Democratic investigations. He also told members of the Democratic Party that they would not have the authority to send investigation letters until they officially gain the majority in January. Earlier, Scharf issued an internal directive requiring White House employees to obtain administration approval before testifying in Congress.

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