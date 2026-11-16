In the United States, President Donald Trump said that a possible return of Jensen Huang to the position of Nvidia chief would not be a bad idea. He also said that he does not consider claims about the probable ties of a woman with whom Huang had a relationship to Chinese intelligence to be proven.

Trump's statement on Nvidia

As The Independent reports, Trump told reporters that a significant group of people would like Huang to return to leading the company. The president added that he would not object to such a decision and believes that Nvidia's co-founder has learned an important lesson.

Trump also mentioned Apple chief Tim Cook as a name he had previously proposed in the context of leading Nvidia. At the same time, in his new comments he stressed that Huang's return could be an acceptable option.

Claims of intelligence ties

According to the outlet, Huang left his position last week after admitting to an extramarital relationship with businesswoman Alice Huang, who is not related to him. U.S. officials described her as a person suspected of ties to China's Ministry of State Security.

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The New York Times, cited by The Independent, reported that U.S. intelligence had concluded that Alice Huang had been recruited by the Chinese intelligence service. According to the newspaper, she was allegedly tasked with influencing Huang so that he would facilitate the sale of more advanced Nvidia chips to Beijing. The New York Times also wrote about another relationship of Huang's — with a subordinate; according to the newspaper, this prompted the board of directors to remove him from the company.

Trump said he had not heard confirmation that the woman was a Chinese agent, including from Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He stressed that no one had proven her involvement in espionage and suggested that she might not have been a spy.

At the same time, according to The New York Times, Rubio prepared a classified memo regarding the possible recruitment of Alice Huang and informed Trump about it in May aboard Air Force One during a trip to China. Trump said he had not heard about this intelligence information.

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