US President Donald Trump said in Washington that numerous disruptions affecting banks, technology companies and services in the country were separate incidents and often occurred during system upgrades. He said this at a White House press conference on November 20, Anadolu Agency reports.

System upgrades and outages

According to Trump, thousands of companies in the United States are modernizing their systems simultaneously, and problems may arise during such processes. He stressed that the outages were not connected to one another and did not constitute a single coordinated incident.

Trump also said that companies may be upgrading systems because of artificial intelligence or for other reasons. According to him, during such processes the situation can sometimes get out of control, but all cases were separate events.

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Air traffic control infrastructure

Trump separately distinguished disruptions involving air traffic control from the problems of private companies. He explained them by the outdated infrastructure, which, he said, is more than 55 years old. The US administration seeks to obtain $50 billion from Congress to create a new air traffic control system.

Departure of the cybersecurity director

Trump also said that he fired National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross, explaining the decision by his assessment of Cairncross's work. A White House representative had previously confirmed that Cairncross left the post but did not specify whether he had been fired.

Over the course of the month, outages affected major banks, airlines, technology companies and federal networks. Officials said that cyberattacks were not the cause of the disruptions.

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