US President Donald Trump praised Libyans in a Truth Social post after his remarks at a campaign rally triggered a diplomatic protest in Libya. As The National reports, Trump called the Libyan people proud, resilient and hospitable, and also stated Washington’s commitment to strengthening relations with the country.

Demand to halt migration transit

In his statement, Trump also mentioned Libyans’ contribution to the fight against the Islamic State group, which he described as a common enemy of the two peoples. At the same time, he said that Libya cannot remain a route for illegal migration and that this must stop.

The statement contained no apology. Trump also expressed support for efforts to unify Libya and its state institutions and to hold national elections. At the same time, he did not name any deadlines or new initiatives to achieve these goals and did not specify what steps on migration he expects from Libya.

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Reaction of the Libyan authorities

Earlier, Libya’s Foreign Ministry summoned the US chargé d’affaires over Trump’s comments at a rally in Perry, Georgia. Criticizing Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff over migration policy, Trump mentioned Libya, Yemen, Haiti and Somalia, describing these countries as gripped by terrorism and using derogatory profanity.

Libya’s Presidential Council said it had instructed the foreign ministry to summon the head of the US diplomatic mission and demanded a clear apology and correction. Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, prime minister of the Government of National Unity, said that the country’s sovereignty and the dignity of its citizens should not become the subject of US election disputes.

Authorities in eastern Libya also voiced criticism, calling for the remarks to be withdrawn and for an official apology. A House of Representatives committee requested an official explanation from Washington.

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