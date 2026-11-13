US President Donald Trump said in Hamilton, Canada, that antisemitism in the United States, in his view, began during Barack Obama’s time in office. He also compared the current situation to Germany in 1938.

Statement on antisemitism

Asked how concerned he was about rising antisemitism and what could be done about it, Trump said he was surprised by developments in the United States. According to him, the situation resembles Germany in 1938, and the trend is continuing and is shocking to him, Anadolu Agency reports.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements regarding Israel

Asked whether he considered himself the most pro-Israel US president, Trump replied that he did. He also said he did not understand the support by Americans of Jewish descent for Michigan state senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed instead of the Republican Party candidate.

Trump called such support incomprehensible and said it was a difficult group of voters. In addition, he claimed to have 99 percent support in Israel and said he was very inclined to support Israel.

Read us on