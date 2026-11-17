US President Donald Trump, during a visit to Manila in the Philippines, threatened Iran with consequences in the event of an attack. As CNBC reports, the American leader arrived in the country as part of an Asian trip and answered journalists' questions about a possible Iranian threat.

Statement on Iran

Trump said Iran would pay a price that no country has ever paid if an attack occurs. He was asked about a CNN report which, citing US intelligence data, said that Iran was likely planning to attack senior Trump administration officials in Washington using a “dirty bomb” or chemical weapons.

CNBC notes that it was unable to independently verify CNN's information. At the same time, Trump said that, in his view, his administration is very close to ending the war with Iran.

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Reaction to the report on taxes

The president also commented on a Financial Times report that Deutsche Bank mistakenly disclosed information about his taxes in March 2017 and did not notify the White House about it. Trump said he had paid a lot of taxes and also said that disclosing this information was illegal.

Further meetings in Asia

In Manila, Trump met with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan as part of the Quad format. He is also expected to attend the signing of a US-Thailand trade agreement and a dinner with the leaders of Southeast Asian countries. After that, the US president plans to fly to Shenzhen, where a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the leader of the aggressor state, is due to take place on Thursday on the sidelines of the APEC summit. Separately, Trump plans to hold a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping.

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