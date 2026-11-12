US President Donald Trump said he would immediately double tariffs on Mexico if Mexican authorities do not stop allegedly large groups of migrants heading toward the southern border of the United States. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Tariff threat

Trump posted the statement on the Truth Social platform on November 12. He said Mexico must stop the migrants; otherwise, tariffs on the country would be immediately doubled, with no concessions.

The US president also claimed that allegedly large migrant caravans are being organized and are beginning an “illegal march” through Mexico. According to him, other countries are allegedly sending the United States people whom they do not want to keep in their own countries.

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Statements on the border situation

Trump linked the alleged increase in migrant movement to the midterm elections held on Tuesday. He said that after the Republicans’ defeat, when Democrats won majorities in both chambers of Congress and gubernatorial elections in key states, an “invasion” of the United States was resuming.

According to Trump, Mexican officials, the US Border Patrol, and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been informed of his warning. He also mentioned Texas leadership, including incoming Democratic Governor Gina Hinojosa, who defeated incumbent Republican Governor Greg Abbott. The Mexican government did not immediately comment on Trump’s statements and his threat to raise tariffs.

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