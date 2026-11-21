US President Donald Trump said there could be a positive side to the hacking of a Federal Bureau of Investigation database. In an interview with Fox News, he confirmed that a system used by law enforcement agencies at various levels to exchange criminal information had been breached.

Trump’s statement

Trump suggested that the incident could reveal information about what he called election fraud. He also asked who was behind the attack and said the hack could make it possible to learn more about what he called “Russia, Russia, Russia.”

NCIC database data

As CNBC reports, citing two knowledgeable MS NOW sources, the attackers gained access to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC). The database contains, among other things, FBI fingerprint records, data on wanted persons, people convicted of violent crimes, and missing persons.

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The NCIC database is intended solely for use by law enforcement, but it is not classified. It is currently unknown exactly what data may have been taken during the attack. The FBI did not immediately provide CNBC with a comment on the incident.

This is already the second recent intrusion into FBI systems. In September, the ShinyHunters group hacked the agency’s employment website. At that time, data on current and former FBI employees were compromised, and some agency operations were suspended until the problem was resolved.

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