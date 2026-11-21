US President Donald Trump congratulated Democrat Hakeem Jeffries on his nomination for Speaker of the House of Representatives. In an interview with Fox News, he also said he expected to work with the Democrat in the next Congress, The Hill reports.

Trump called Jeffries’ attainment of this position a significant achievement. He also said that Jeffries would become the first Black person in the post and should be proud of this result.

Dispute over Miller

Trump’s comment came after Jeffries’ interview with The New York Times. The Democrat said he could not imagine negotiating with White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Jeffries called Miller a racist and said he was the architect of the Trump administration’s mass deportation policy, which, according to him, is associated with cruelty, chaos and deaths.

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In response, Trump described Miller as a good person and expressed the view that Jeffries would understand this. According to Jeffries, after his nomination, Republican Jim Jordan, who was nominated for the position of House minority leader, contacted him. At the same time, according to the Democrat, neither Trump nor Vice President J.D. Vance had contacted him.

Statements on working with Democrats

Trump said he saw an opportunity for bipartisan work on healthcare issues and possibly immigration. At the same time, he recalled his veto power and said he did not want to block all bills over the next two years and one month.

The president also assessed optimistically the prospects of working with Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer. He said the sides could present their positions and achieve results on healthcare and immigration issues.

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