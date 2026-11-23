US President Donald Trump has appointed Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton as acting national cyber director. He will hold the position until the Senate confirms Kirsten Davis’s nomination, Anadolu Agency reports.

Clayton’s interim appointment

According to The Washington Post, which cited Axios as the first to report the appointment, Clayton will serve as national cyber director until the Senate confirms Davis’s nomination. She currently serves as the Pentagon’s chief information officer.

As Director of National Intelligence, Clayton coordinates the work of 18 US intelligence agencies. He also heads the White House task force on artificial intelligence.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Change after technical disruptions

The appointment came after a series of technological disruptions this month that affected airlines, banks and popular software platforms. In particular, the problems affected communications for the US Federal Aviation Administration’s air traffic control and Microsoft Outlook. Reports indicate that these incidents do not appear to be cyberattacks, but they affected important systems.

Last week, Trump dismissed then-national cyber director Sean Cairncross and initially appointed Davis as acting director. The White House said the president decided to nominate her for the position on a permanent basis. Until Senate confirmation, Davis will serve as Clayton’s senior adviser.

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